SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE October 12, 2021 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _12__ day of __October___ 2021, as ____Ord/Res_____________. The full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

RESOLUTION 25 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE A CONTRACT WITH UNDERGROUND UTILITIES INC. TO IMPLEMENT STORM SEWER IMPROVEMENTS NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF POE ROAD AND EAST WATER STREET AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $48,458.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of ___Ord/Res______________ passed by Council on___ October 12, 2021_______, approved by the mayor on October 12, 2021____ and which was duly published according to the law in the NBXpress on the following dates: __Oct., 2021_______.

Signature: Kathi R. Bucher. Clerk