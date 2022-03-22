SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE March 15, 2022 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _15__ day of __March___ 2022, as ____RESOLUTION_____________. The full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

RESOLUTION 03 – 2022

A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE FINANCE OFFICER TO EXECUTE CONTRACTS WITH VENDORS AS LISTED WITH COSTS EXCEEDING $5,000 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of ___RESOLUTION 03_______passed by Council on____March 15, ‘22______, approved by the Mayor on __March 15,’22________ and which was duly published according to the law in the North Baltimore News on the following dates: _March__2022.

Signature: Kathi R. Bucher. Clerk