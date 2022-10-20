SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE October 18, 2022 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _18__ day of October, 2022, as Resolution/Ordinance 2022. The full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

RESOLUTION 17-2022 A RESOLUTION GRANTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR THE AUTHORIZATION TO HIRE/CONTRACT WITH JONES & HENRY TO PERFORM A WATER SYSTEM FEASABILITY STUDY AND GENERAL PLAN. NOT TO EXCEED $65,000.00. AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY





ORDINANCE 2022-10 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE POLICIES AND PROCEDURES FOR THE PURCHASE AND PAYMENT FOR GOODS AND SERVICES FOR THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, WOOD COUNTY, OHIO

RESOLUTION 15-2022 CONTRACT TO FURNISH EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT BETWEEN WOOD COUNTY, OHIO, AND THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE.

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio h7ereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of ___Resolution/Ordinance____ passed by Council on__October 18, 2022_, approved by the Mayor on __October 18, 2022 __ and which was duly published according to the law on theNBXpress on the following dates: __October____2022.



Signature: Kathi R. Bucher. Clerk