Summary of Legislation Passed

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE March  3  ,  2020 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _3__ day of March   2020, as the full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore.  Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 03    AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE PURCHASE OF VALVE ACTUATORS FOR THREE TREATMENT PLANT CLARIFIERS AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $17,850.00

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of Ordinances/Resolution passed by Council on March 3,  2020 approved by the Mayor on March  3, 2020, and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following dates: March, 2020

 

 

