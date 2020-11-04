SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE November 3, 2020 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the __3 day of November, 2020 as the full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 34 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE RECEIPT OF CARES ACT FUNDS AS A GRANT DONATION FROM WOOD COUNTY, OHIO IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $196,819 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE 2020-35 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE PURCHASE OF EMS AND FIRE DEPARTMENT EQUIPMENT USING DESIGNATED CARES ACT FUNDS AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $109,110.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of Ordinances/Resolution passed by Council on November 3_, 2020approved by the Mayor on November 3, 2020, and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following dates: November 4,2020.