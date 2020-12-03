SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE December 1, 2020 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _1__ day of December 2020, as the full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

ORDINANCE 2020-38 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE ACQUISITION OF A FREESTANDING POLARIS LED DISPLAY SIGN FROM STEWART SIGNS AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $23,758 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE 2020 – 42 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE PURCHASE OF PUBLIC SAFETY EQUIPMENT USING CARES ACT FUNDING IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $25,000.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of Ordinances/Resolution passed by Council on December 1 2020 approved by the Mayor on December 1, 2020, and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following dates: December, 2020