SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE May 4 , 2021 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _4__ day of __May___ 2021, as __Resolution____. The full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

RESOLUTION 06 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE

VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH MORLOCK ASPHALT LTD. FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING CONSTRUCTION SERVICES FOR THE 2021 STREET AND ALLEY RESURFACING PROJECT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $80,198

(East Street resurfacing costs in the amount of $54,570 will be paid from Street Levy Funds 216.490.5606; Alley resurfacing costs in the amount of $25,628 will be paid from Permissive Funds 210.430.5606).

RESOLUTION 07 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE PURCHASE AND INSTALLATION OF A STAINLESS-STEEL GAS LINE REPLACEMENT FOR A SLUDGE HOLDING TANK AT THE SEWAGE TREATMENT PLANT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $5,200.00

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of __Resolutions______ passed by Council on____5-4-21______, approved by the Mayor on ____5-4-21______ and which was duly published according to the law in the North Baltimore News (TheNBXpress) on the following dates: __May____2021.

Signature: Kathi R. Bucher. Clerk