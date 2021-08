SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE August 2, 2021 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _2__ day of _August___ 2021

ORDINANCE 2021 – 13 AN ORDINANCE OF THE NORTH BALTIMORE VILLAGE COUNCIL AMENDING SECTION 181.03 IMPOSITION OF TAX; SECTION 181.04 EFFECTIVE DATE; AND SECTION 182.012 PURPOSES OF TAX; RATE, OF CHAPTER 181, INCOME TAX, OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, CHANGING THE RATE OF THE TAX LEVIED ON INCOME FROM 1% TO 1.5% EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2022

RESOLUTION 10 – 2021 A RESOLUTION DIRECTING THE WOOD COUNTY, OHIO BOARD OF ELECTIONS TO PLACE UPON THE BALLOT AT THE NEXT GENERAL ELECTION TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 2, 2021, THE QUESTION OF INCREASING THE RATE OF MUNICIPAL INCOME TAX FROM 1.0% TO 1.5% COMMENCING FOR THE TAX YEAR BEGINNING JANUARY 1, 2022

