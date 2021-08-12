SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE August 10, 2021 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _10__ day of __August ___ 2021, as __Resolution____. The full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

Resolution 17-2021

A RESOLUTION ACCEPTING THE MATERIAL TERMS OF AMD AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR AND/OR FISCAL OFFICER TO EXECUTE ALL DOCUMENTS NECESSARY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SETTLEMENT CONCERNING THE STATE OF OHIO’S OPIOID LITIGATION WITH DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CARDINAL HEALTH, AND MCKESSON, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of __Resolution______ passed by Council on____8-10-21______, approved by the Mayor on ____8-10-21______ and which was duly published according to the law in the North Baltimore News on the following dates: __August____2021.

Signature: Kathi R. Bucher. Clerk