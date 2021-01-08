Summary of Legislation Passed by Council

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE January 5, 2021 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the 5 day of January, 2021, as the full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

ORDINANCE 2021-01

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE CODIFIED ORDINANCE SECTION 121.01(a)(1) REGULAR MEETINGS AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of Ordinances/Resolution passed by Council on January 5, 2021 approved by the Mayor on January 5, 2021, and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following dates: January, 2021