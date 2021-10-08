Summary of Legislation Passed by Council

Here is the recently passed legislation by the NB Village Council, as presented by the Village Clerk, Kathi Bucher:

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE October 5, 2021 MEETINg

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _5__ day of __October___ 2021, as ____Ord/Res_____________. The full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

RESOLUTION 24 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE PURCHASE OF TWO FLYGT REPLACEMENT PUMPS FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $16,712.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

RESOLUTION 20 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE FINANCE OFFICER TO APPLY HAZARDOUS PAY FOR ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES USING CARES ACT FUNDING IN AN AMOUNT OF $1.00 PER HOUR NOT TO EXCEED $65,496.16

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of ___Ord/Res______________ passed by Council on___ October 5, 2021_______, approved by the mayor on __September 7, 2021____ and which was duly published according to the law in the North Baltimore News on the following dates: __Oct., 2021_______.

Signature: Kathi R. Bucher. Clerk