SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED by COUNCIL

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE October 6, 2020 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the __6 day of October 2020

RESOLUTION 09 – 2020 A RESOLUTION ACCEPTING THE AMOUNTS AND RATES AS DETERMINED BY THE BUDGET COMMISSION AND AUTHORIZING THE NECESSARY TAX LEVIES AND CERTIFYING THEM TO THE COUNTY AUDITOR PER ORC 5705.34, 35, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE 2020 – 32 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING A CARES FUNDS SUBGRANT DONATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN HENRY TOWNSHIP AND VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE EMS & FIRE DEPARMENTS IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $36,170.00 and to declare an emergency

ORDINANCE 2020-33 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE RENEWAL OF VILLAGE PROPERTY AND LIABILITY INSURANCE WITH THE PUBLIC ENTITIES POOL OF OHIO FOR THE 2020 – 2021 ANNIVERSARY CONTRIBUTION AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $52,036 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of Ordinances/Resolution passed by Council on October 6, 2020 approved by the Mayor on October 6 , 2020, and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following dates: October, 2020