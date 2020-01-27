NBX WaterShedsun
Summary of Legislation Passed by NB Council

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE January 21,  2020 MEETING

 

 This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _21__ day of January   2020, as the full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore.  Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 01    AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE REPAIR OF A SLUDGE HOLDING TANK TRANSFER PUMP AT A COST OF $7,682.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE 2019 – 45    AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE PENALTY PROVISIONS OF SECTION 351.99 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE REGULATING THE PENALTIES FOR PARKING VIOLATIONS

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of Ordinances/Resolution passed by Council on January 21, 2020 approved by the Mayor on January 21, 2020, and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following dates: January, 2020

