September 11, 2022 3:19 am

Summary of Legislation Passed by NB Council

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE     September 6, 2022 MEETING

 This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _6__ day of September, 2022, as Ordinance 03-2022.  The full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore.  Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

ORDINANCE 2022-03   AN ORDINANCE UPDATING THE FEDERALLY AND STATE RECOGNIZED HOLIDAYS AND AMENDING THE PERSONNEL POLICY TO REFLECT THE SAME

 I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of ___Ordinance 03-2022____  passed by Council on__September 6, 2022_, approved by the Mayor on __September 6, 2022 __ and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following dates:  __September____2022.

Signature: Kathi R. Bucher. Clerk

 

