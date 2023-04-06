Summary of Legislation Passed by NB Village Council

Provided by Kathi Bucher, Village Clerk of North Baltimore:

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE April 4, 2023 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _4th_ day of __April___ 2023, as ___Resolution/Ordinance____. The full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

RESOLUTION 12-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR AND FINANCE DIRECTOR TO EXECUTE A LAW ENFORCEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH WOOD COUNTY AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

RESOLUTION 04 – 2023 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023 Changes noted in red – Police only!

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of ___Resolution/Ordinance_____ passed by Council on __April 4, 2023________, approved by the Mayor on __April 4, 2023____ and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following date: __April 6____2023.

Signature: Kathi R. Bucher. Clerk