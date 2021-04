SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE April 13, 2021 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the 13 day of April, 2021, as the full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

ORDINANCE 2021-09

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTIONS 913.05(a)(2), 913.05(d)(1), 913.05(d)(2) AND 913.05(d)(4) OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO MODIFY CONDITIONS SPECIFIC TO THE ALLOWANCE OF WATER LINE EXTENSIONS IN THE VILLAGE

ORDINANCE 2021 – 11

AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO APPLY FOR, ACCEPT, AND ENTER INTO A WATER SUPPLY REVOLVING LOAN ACCOUNT (WSRLA) AGREEMENT ON BEHALF OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW ELEVATED WATER TANK AND WATERLINE IMRPOVEMENTS; AND DESIGNATING A DEDICATED REPAYMENT SOURCE FOR THE LOAN AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE 2021 – 12

AN ORDINANCE OF THE NORTH BALTIMORE VILLAGE COUNCIL GIVING CONSENT FOR THE STATE OF OHIO DIRECTOR OF TRANSPORTATION TO COMPLETE BRIDGE INSPECTION PROGRAM SERVICES FOR THE BRIDGE OVER THE ROCKY FORD CREEK ON EAST WATER STREET AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of Ordinances/Resolution passed by Council on April 13, 2021 approved by the Mayor on April 13, 2021, and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following dates: April 17, 2021