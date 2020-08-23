SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE August 18, 2020 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _18__ day of August 2020, as the full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 22 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE FINANCE OFFICER TO ENTER INTO A SOFTWARE LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH LINK COMPUTER CORPORATION FOR THE PURCHASE OF UTILITY BILLING, CUSTOMER INFORMATION SYSTEM, AND COLLECTIONS MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE.

RESOLUTION 05 – 2020 CONTRACT TO FURNISH EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT BETWEEN WOOD COUNTY, OHIO AND THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of Ordinances/Resolution passed by Council on August, 18 2020 approved by the Mayor on August 18 , 2020, and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following dates: August 23, 2020