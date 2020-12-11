NBX WaterShedsun
Briar Hill Health Update

Summary of Legislation Passed by Village Council

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE December 8 , 2020 MEETING

 This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the __8 day of December, 2020, as the full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore.  Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

ORDINANCE 2020-31   AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING A WHOLESALE WATER SUPPLY CONTRACT BETWEEN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO AND THE NORTHWESTERN WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of Ordinances/Resolution passed by Council on December 8, 2020 approved by the Mayor on December 8, 2020, and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following dates: December, 2020

 

