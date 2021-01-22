SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION Passed by Village Council

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE January 19, 2021 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _19__ day of January 2021, as the full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

ORDINANCE 2021-04 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO SUBMIT A PERMIT TO INSTALL (PTI) PROJECT REVIEW APPLICATION TO THE OHIO ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY SPECIFIC TO THE 500,000 GALLON ELEVATED WATER TOWER AND WATERLINE IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT IN THE AMOUNT OF $7,864.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

