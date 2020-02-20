Summary of Legislation Passed by Village Council

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE February 18 , 2020 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _18__ day of February 2020, as the full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

RESOLUTION 01 – 2020 A RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING $20,000 AS THE MAXIMUM DOLLAR AMOUNT FOR REGULAR BLANKET CERTIFICATES/PURCHASE ORDERS OVER A PERIOD NOT RUNNING BEYOND THE CURRENT FISCAL YEAR

ORDINANCE 2020 – 02 AN ORDINANCE UPDATING THE CREDIT CARD POLICY FOR THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO

ORDINANCE 2020–04 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ADVERTISE A REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING DESIGN SERVICES SPECIFIC TO THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT UV DISINFECTION PROJECT AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE 2020 – 05 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE ADOPTED AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE AND CT CONSULTANTS INC. TO INCLUDE ADDITIONAL SERVICES TO BE PERFORMED BY CONSULTANT FOR PROFESSIONAL DESIGN SERVICES SPECIFIC TO THE NORTH MAIN STREET PHASE 2 RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $5,373.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of Ordinances/Resolution passed by Council on February, 18 2020 approved by the Mayor on February 18 , 2020, and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following dates: February, 2020