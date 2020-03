Summary of Recent Legislation Passed

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE March 17, 2020 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _17__ day of March 2020

ORDINANCE 2020 – 06 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE PURCHASE OF TURBIDITY METERS, A CHLORINE ANALYZER, AND TESTING KIT ACCESSORIES FOR WATER QUALITY MONITORING BY THE UTILITY DEPARTMENT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $23,546.90

ORDINANCE 2020 – 09 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE A TRUCK FOR THE FIRE DEPARTMENT FOR ONGOING OPERATIONS IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $33,000 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 10 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE PURCHASE OF A KUBOTA LAWN MOWER FOR USE BY THE PUBLIC UTILITIES DEPARTMENT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $13,174 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE 2020 – 11 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE PURCHASE OF SEVEN (7) DECORATIVE STREET LIGHT POLES AND SEVEN (7) LUMINAIRES FOR THE NORTH MAIN STREET PHASE II RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $19,460 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE 2020 – 12 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE PURCHASE OF A LED MOBILE LIGHT TOWER FOR USE BY THE PUBLIC UTILITIES DEPARTMENT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $12,372 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE 2020 – 13 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ADVERTISE FOR THE INVITATION TO BID SPECIFIC TO THE FURNISHING OF NECESSARY MATERIALS AND CONSTRUCTION OF THE 200 BLOCK OF NORTH MAIN STREET BETWEEN BROADWAY STREET AND WALNUT STREET AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE 2020 – 14 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR THROUGH THE OFFICE OF THE EMS CHIEF TO DIRECT THE PURCHASE OF A POWER COT FOR THE VILLAGE EMS DEPARTMENT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $19,713 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

