SUMMARY OF VILLAGE LEGISLATION PASSED

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE December 23, 2019 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _23__ day of December 2019, as the full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

ORDINANCE 2019 – 46 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

RESOLUTION 09 – 2019 A RESOLUTION ADOPTING A FIVE-YEAR IMPROVEMENTS PROGRAM (CIP) INCLUDING POLICIES AND PROCEDURES IN PLANNING FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FISCAL YEARS 2020 – 2024

ORDINANCE 2019 – 38 AN ORDINANCE TO MAKE APPROPRIATIONS FOR CURRENT EXPENSES AND OTHER EXPENDITURES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, STATE OF OHIO, DURING THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020

ORDINANCE 2019 – 41 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE SALE BY SEALED BID OF REAL ESTATE BELONGING TO THE VILLAGE IDENTIFIED AS PARCEL NO. F23-310-350213056000 NO LONGER NEEDED FOR PUBLIC USE

ORDINANCE 2019 – 42 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS APPROPRIATED FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2019

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of Ordinances/Resolution passed by Council on December, 23 2019 approved by the Mayor on November 19, 2019, and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following dates: December, 2019