SUMMARY OF VILLAGE LEGISLATION PASSED

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE April 14, 2020 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the 14 day of April 2020, as the full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 15 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTIONS 913.03(i) AND 913.03(o) OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ESTABLISH CONDITIONS FOR THE ALLOWANCE OF A WATER SHUTOFF VARIANCE AND ACCOMPANYING BILLING ADJUSTMENTS AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

ORDINANCE 2020 – 16 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH OHIO RURAL COMMUNITY ASSISTANCE PARTNERSHIP FOR THE PURPOSE OF PERFORMING A SMOKE TEST OF THE VILLAGE SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $30,000 AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY TO EXIST

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of Ordinances/Resolution passed by Council on April 14, 2020 approved by the Mayor on April 14 , 2020, and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following dates: April, 2020