Summary of Village Legislation

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE September 7, 2021 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _7__ day of __Sept___ 2021, as ____Ord/Res_____________. The full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

ORDINANCE 2021 – 14 AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF TRIMMING, MAINTAINING AND PLANTING OF TREES ALONG THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2021, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.

ORDINANCE 2021 – 15 AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF LIGHTING OF THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2021, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.

ORDINANCE 2021 – 16 AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF CLEANING THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2021, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.

ORDINANCE 2021 – 17 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE CERTIFICATION OF SIDEWALK INSTALLATION AGREEMENTS AS SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR

RESOLUTION 18 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH DIXON ENGINEERING AND INSPECTION SERVICES FOR SHOP OBSERVATION AND NEW CONSTRUCTION OBSERVATION FOR THE 500,000 GALLON WATER STORAGE TANK PROJECT AT A COST OF $61,000 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

RESOLUTION 19 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE ADMINISTRATOR TO SUBMIT AN APPLICATION TO PARTICIPATE IN THE OHIO PUBLIC WORKS COMMISSION ROUND 36 STATE CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT AND/OR LOCAL TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM(S) AND TO EXECUTE CONTRACTS AS REQUIRED AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

RESOLUTION 21 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE PURCHASE OF A 2021 CHEVROLET TAHOE PPV POLICE CRUISER AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $49,239.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of ___Ord/Res______________ passed by Council on___ September 7, 2021_______, approved by the mayor on __September 7, 2021____ and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress.com on the following dates: Sept. 8, 2021.

Signature: Kathi R. Bucher. Clerk