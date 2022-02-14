Summer Ball Sign Registration Update

Summer Ball Sign Registrations, will be ending on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

The officers…

Dennis Latowski : President

…will be the North Baltimore Public Library on Saturday, February 26, 2022. The library is being generous enough to allow the use of the computers. Officers will be there to help in whatever way we can. Please make sure to bring your players birth certificate and payment.

We received a very good response on registration for Junior High Baseball & Softball. This is the leagues first year offering the program. Scott Boyd will be coaching baseball, Luckey Williams will be coaching softball. We will post schedules as soon, as we have them finalized.

The league is also working on their annual Detergent Fundraiser. 5 gallon buckets of detergent and softener are being sold for $45. They are comparable to name brands, and washes roughly 320 loads. We will be accepting orders at our registration on the 26th of February. If you are interested in ordering, please contact Heather Dewulf (419-348-8746). Pick up for orders will be Friday, March 25th from 5pm-7pm at the Girls Softball Field, located at the city park.

We will be running a lot of new and exciting fundraisers this year! Make sure you are following our Facebook page to stay up to date, with the latest.

Teams compete in the following age groups:

NB 7th & 8 Grade Girls Softball

NB 7th & 8th Grade Boys Baseball

NBYTL T-BALL

NBYTL BASEBALL:

Pony League 14U

JR PONY 12U

MINOR LEAGUE 10U

COACHES PITCH 8U

NBYTL SOFTBALL:

14U

12U

10U

8U