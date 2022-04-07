Summer Camps Return to MCPA!

Registration is now open for Performing Arts Camp and Youtheatre Academy at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

Performing Arts Camp will be held July 11-15, with the theme of “Dr. Seuss World”. Join us for a fun-filled week as we sing, act, dance and play all things Seuss! During the week, you will work with our amazing teaching team and learn the art of singing, acting, and dancing. You will also get the opportunity to participate in theatre games and other activities that will help build skills in character development, improv, and self-determination. At the end of the week, we will show everyone what we learned on stage through an exciting and entertaining performance. Be sure to invite your family, friends, and Dr. Seuss enthusiasts, to see all the work you accomplished! This camp is appropriate for all experience levels!

This full day camp is open to students going into first through eighth grade in the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

Are you ready to step up your game and become a true triple threat? Are you willing to give it your all and raise your acting, singing, and dancing skills to the next level?

Youtheatre Academy is a program designed as a high energy filled intensive, one-week day camp that will focus on improving the young actors’ theatre skills. Working with a staff of talented professional and local teaching artists, young actors will participate in small and large group settings to improve their craft, increase performance confidence, and present a high-caliber and high-energy showcase featuring repertoire from well-known Broadway musicals.

Join us this year for our Show Stoppers-themed Academy, where campers will act, sing and dance their way through Broadway’s most iconic songs and show-stopping numbers!

Youtheatre Academy is open to students going into sixth grade-twelfth grade during the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

For more information or to register, contact Marathon Center for the Performing Arts Box Office by calling 419-423-2787 or visiting MCPA.org/Camp. Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is located at 200 W. Main Cross St, Findlay. Box Office hours are 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.