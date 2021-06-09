Summer Fun at NAMI Wood County

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming available in May and June. This programming is FREE and available to Wood County residents. The following program will be offered virtually:

On Tuesday, June 15th from 5:00-7:30p.m., NAMI Wood County will be hosting an in-person Nite Out with NAMI event. There will be yard games and Subway sandwiches available for this socially distant picnic. RSVP by phone, email or on their website: www.namiwoodcounty.org

NAMI Wood County has started hosting a second NAMI Connection Group targeted for masculine identifying individuals. This is a recovery support group for adults living with a mental illness. This support group meets the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 6-7:30p.m.

To promote social connection, health and wellness, NAMI Wood County is hosting their second annual PreBurn Virtual 5K. Complete the 5K (3.1 miles) all at once or over several sessions. Participants can complete the race anyway they want, whether it is running, walking, biking, dancing, etc. As part of this event, individuals can also purchase a t-shirt in observance of Mental Health Awareness Month. T-shirts are available until June 30th.

Save the date! On Friday, October 1, 2021, NAMI Wood County will be hosting their annual AfterBurn fall event at the Wood County Fairgrounds. This event includes a 5k/1 mile run, chili cook-off, and activities for the whole family! Stay tuned on NAMI Wood County's website for more details.

If you are interested in becoming a NAMI Wood County member, visit their website for more details. There are many benefits included in a NAMI Wood County member including: discounts on programs, newsletter subscriptions and more. Membership levels range from $5 to $60.

NAMI Wood County is continuing online support groups as well including Family Support Group, NAMI Connections, Parent & Caregiver, and others! Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information, and be sure to follow NAMI Wood County on social media: @NAMIWoodCounty for additional resources and updates.