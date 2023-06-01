Summer Fun in the Wood County Parks!

Arrowwood Archery League Wednesday, June 28: 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm Arrowwood Archery Range 11126 Linwood Rd, Bowling Green Geared towards the novice and beginner archer, this six-week league will get you started with foundational skills. You’ll build your ability through friendly competition! There are four age categories, starting at 8 years of age through adults. Prizes for top shooters are presented at the awards banquet and fun-shoot event on the last night of scored shooting, August 3. Register participating archers ONLY. Parents/Guardians must stay with their minors. All archery gear provided. Personal gear welcome, but must be unsighted. A skills development class suited towards beginners will be a part of the June 29 program night. League shooting nights are each Thursday, 6:00 – 8:30 pm. Each shooter’s best 5 scored-weeks are counted toward their overall score; out of the 6 weeks, 1 may be missed/dropped. An instructor will be present each league night to supervise and equip archers. Registration opens on May 1 for summer programs! Program Fee: $30 Register Here