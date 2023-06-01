Summer Fun in the Wood County Parks!

Paddle the Pond
Monday, June 27; 4:00 pm – 7:30 pm
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Rd., Perrysburg, OH.
Hop in a canoe or kayak and have fun on the pond! Perfect for a family outing, comfort-builder for beginners or relaxing exercise. An instructor will be available for introductory safety and skills education. All boats, life-jackets, and paddles provided. Canoes, kayaks, and gear on a first-come-first-served basis. Contact us ahead of time for special needs accommodations or groups. No registration required. Program fee: FREE
No registration is needed.