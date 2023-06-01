North Baltimore, Ohio

June 1, 2023

Summer Fun in the Wood County Parks!

Kayak Demo Day. Sunday, June 4 from 11 am until 3 pm at Three Meadows Pond in Perrysburg.

June 2023

Wood County Park District

Parks & preserves open daily 8 am – 30 minutes past sunset.

Bike with the Blue

Thursday, June 1: 7 pm – 8:30 pm

Slippery Elm Trail

1014 S. Maple St, Bowling Green

Join a park officer for a leisurely bike ride down the Slippery Elm Trail. You’ll learn the many ways the park police department serves the Wood County community! There will be time for conversation before and after the ride to ask about their role at the park district and any questions that you may have. The round-trip distance will be a 9-mile ride to the Rudolph Bike Park and back. Registration opens on May 1 for summer programs!

Program fee: FREE

Register Here

Mountain Bike Skills Camp

Sunday, June 4: 10 am – 11:30 am

Rudolph Bike Park

14445 Mermill Rd., Rudolph, OH. 43462

Every first Sunday of the month from May through September, take your bike-ability to the next level with instructors from The Right Direction Youth Development Program! Techniques will be broken down into manageable steps with challenges designed to build confidence and biking skill. A property-fitting helmet and mountain bike are required. Program fee: FREE

Register Here

Kayak Demo Day

Sunday, June 4: 11 am – 3 pm

Three Meadows Pond,

700 Three Meadows Drive, Perrysburg

Thinking about getting into kayaking this paddling season? Come to the pond to try out kayaks of all shapes and sizes! Experienced local kayakers and kayaking instructors will be on hand to answer any questions, point out differences between boat types and features, outfit you with PFDs and paddles, and teach you about kayak safety. All participants must sign a release of liability at the event before being allowed to kayak. Participants must be 11 years of age or older to participate, and a legal guardian must be present. Program fee: FREE

No registration is needed.

Summer Yoga in the Parks

Mondays, June 5 – June 26: 6 pm – 7 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

Join Glory Meyer this summer for an all-levels yoga practice at the serene and peaceful W.W. Knight Nature Preserve! This practice will be a combination of standing poses and poses on the mat. Modification for leveling the practice up or down will be provided so that everyone experiences the unique level of practice needed for their body. No yoga experience is necessary; both beginners and experienced yogis are welcome! Please bring your own mat and a water bottle. After registering for the program, you will be welcome to attend the weekly June or August sessions. Program contact: Jim Witter Registration opens on May 1 for summer programs!

Program fee: $24

Register Here

Nurture the Nursery

Tuesday, June 6; 10 am – 12 pm

Reuthinger Preserve

30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, Ohio

Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program.

Register Here

Stargazing

Saturday, June 10; 9 pm – 6 pm

Beaver Creek Preserve

See stars, nebula and more with the Toledo Astronomical Association. Feel free to bring a chair and blanket. This program is free and open to all, no need to register. All events are weather dependent and may be canceled without prior notice. For more information contact Jeff Thomas at [email protected] or visit TAA on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ToledoAstro for updates.

Program fee: FREE

No registration is needed.

Paddle the Pond

Tuesday, June 13: 4 pm – 7:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd., Perrysburg, OH.

Hop in a canoe or kayak and have fun on the pond! Perfect for a family outing, comfort-builder for beginners or relaxing exercise. An instructor will be available for introductory safety and skills education. All boats, life-jackets, and paddles provided. Canoes, kayaks, and gear on a first-come-first-served basis. Contact us ahead of time for special needs accommodations or groups. No registration required. Program fee: FREE

No registration is needed.

Farm to Table – Kids Summer Series

Wednesday, June 14; 1 pm – 3 pm

Carter Historic Farm

18331 Carter Rd, Bowling Green

This is a three-part series where participants will plant, care for and harvest produce to eat at the final program in the series. Participants should only register if they are able to attend each program in the series. Water and snacks will be served each day. Participants will be completing dirty outdoor tasks. Please dress appropriately. This program is designed for ages 10 and up. Registration opens on May 1 for summer programs!

Program fee: FREE

Register Here

Fire by the River

Friday, June 16; 7 pm – 9 pm

Otsego Park

20000 W. River Rd, Bowling Green

A camp-like atmosphere next to our scenic Maumee River is the perfect setting for a relaxing outdoor evening. Enjoy a campfire, yummy DIY s’mores and pie-iron creations. Play yard games and view wildlife with binoculars and spotting scopes. You’ll also have an opportunity to practice outdoor skills with a park naturalist. Come anytime between 7:00 and 9:00 pm! Program fee: FREE

No registration is needed.

Art in the Park: Paper Making

Saturday, June 17; 1 pm – 3 pm

Bradner Preserve

11491 Fostoria Rd, Bradner

Bring yourself and some friends and join us for a Saturday afternoon of crafting. Learn how to make paper and let your handmade paper dry in the summer sun. Everyone will take some paper home for future craft creations. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required. Registration opens on May 1 for summer programs!

Program fee: $10

Register Here

Freedom Canoe Tour

Monday, June 19; 6:30 pm – 9 pm

Orleans Boat Launch

655 Maumee Western Reserve Road, Perrysburg

Paddle around Audubon Islands Nature Preserve led by a naturalist who will share history of the Underground Railroad in Perrysburg and Maumee, pointing out landmarks and features from the water. A short canoe skills session will precede the trip. All canoes, paddles, and PFDs included. See online description for complete details. Must be 11 to paddle in the front seat; 6 to ride in the center; please contact the program leader for center riders or other special accommodations. Only 2-paddler canoes provided; register with a companion or one will be assigned to you at the program. All participants must abide by Essential Eligibility Criteria and sign a Release of Liability.

Program fee: $10

Register Here

Nature Camps 5-6 years old

Tuesday – Friday, June 20 – 23; 9 am – 3 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd., Perrysburg, OH.

Explore, learn and get dirty at our half-day nature camps! Every day offers new educational and entertaining activities to connect campers to the outdoors and all the things that call it home. A field trip to another Wood County Park expands the exploration of the outdoors and the joy of discovery! Please provide a reliable email address or phone number; additional necessary information will be sent to you following your registration. Scholarships are available for families needing assistance with camp fees. Contact program coordinator Jim Witter at (419) 661-1697, ext. 1 or [email protected] prior to registration for more information. Registration closes five days before the first day of camp, and it will open on May 1 for summer programs! Camp fee: $150

Register Here

Coffee with the Birds

Wednesday, June 20; 8:30 am – 10:00 0m

Cedar Creeks Preserve

4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood, Ohio

Enjoy a birding stroll with coffee! We’ll be visiting a different park and starting with a warm drink before heading out on the trail. Register for one or all monthly programs. Registration opens on May 1 for summer programs! Program fee: FREE

Register Here

Beginner Archery Quick-Shots

Wednesday, June 21; 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Arrowwood Archery Range

11126 Linwood Rd, Bowling Green

Improve your archery skills through this short, beginner-friendly instructional program. We’ll focus on the steps of shooting and consistency. All archery equipment provided, but personal gear is welcome (inspected at program). Must be 8 or older to attend. Minors must be accompanied by a legal guardian. Registration opens on May 1 for summer programs! Program fee: $8

Register Here

Monthly Mindfulness

Thursday, June 22; 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm

William Henry Harrison Park

644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville

Get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required. Registration opens on May 1 for summer programs! Program fee: FREE

Register Here

River Wading

Wednesday, June 28: 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

William Henry Harrison Park

644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville

Get up close and personal with the life in the Portage River as we explore some of its runs, riffles and pools. We will be in the water exploring with our hands and nets so wear quick drying clothes and footwear that can get wet and stay attached to your feet. Kids must be 8 years or older. Program cancelled in the event of high water or severe weather. Registration opens on May 1 for summer programs! Program fee: FREE

Register Here

Arrowwood Archery League

Wednesday, June 28: 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Arrowwood Archery Range

11126 Linwood Rd, Bowling Green

Geared towards the novice and beginner archer, this six-week league will get you started with foundational skills. You’ll build your ability through friendly competition! There are four age categories, starting at 8 years of age through adults. Prizes for top shooters are presented at the awards banquet and fun-shoot event on the last night of scored shooting, August 3. Register participating archers ONLY. Parents/Guardians must stay with their minors. All archery gear provided. Personal gear welcome, but must be unsighted. A skills development class suited towards beginners will be a part of the June 29 program night. League shooting nights are each Thursday, 6:00 – 8:30 pm. Each shooter’s best 5 scored-weeks are counted toward their overall score; out of the 6 weeks, 1 may be missed/dropped. An instructor will be present each league night to supervise and equip archers. Registration opens on May 1 for summer programs! Program Fee: $30

Register Here

Bike with the Blue

Thursday, June 29: 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Slippery Elm Trail

1014 S. Maple St, Bowling Green

Join a park officer for a leisurely ride down the Slippery Elm Trail. You’ll learn the many ways the park police department serves the Wood County community! There will be time for conversation before and after the ride to ask about their role at the park district and any questions that you may have. The round-trip distance will be a 9-mile ride to the Rudolph Bike Park and back. Registration opens on May 1 for summer programs!

Register Here

Visit Carter Historic Farm

