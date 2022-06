Sunday, June 12; 1:00 – 4:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm

18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Join in the fun on the farm at this free community event. Experience wagon rides, 1930s games, and cooking demonstrations on the Wild Harvest Mobile Food Kitchen. Step back in time to a simpler era with farm demonstrations, tours of the living history museum, and farm animals. Be sure to see the preview of the PBS series: ‘The Great American Recipe.’

No Registration Needed. This free community event is open to all.