Summer Sports News: Softball Championship Defensive MVP!

North Baltimore Sophomore Kenzey Young played with her travel softball team Wizards Knockouts Gold ’05 in Nashville July 4-10th. Out of 46 teams and 500+ players, Kenzey was selected as the 2022 USSSA Southeast National Championship Defensive MVP!





Kenzey caught all but 2 innings in the tournament, and all the games had 100°+ heat index. She had 0 errors, 0 pass balls, and 100% throwing out attempted steals.





Due to weather the end of the tournament was cancelled but the Knockouts were one of the only three remaining teams undefeated.