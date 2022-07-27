North Baltimore, Ohio

July 27, 2022

Summer Sports News: Softball Championship Defensive MVP!

 North Baltimore Sophomore Kenzey Young played with her travel softball team Wizards Knockouts Gold ’05 in Nashville July 4-10th. Out of 46 teams and 500+ players, Kenzey was selected as the 2022 USSSA Southeast National Championship Defensive MVP!
 
2022 USSSA Southeast National Championship Defensive MVP! Congratulations, Kenzey!


Kenzey caught all but 2 innings in the tournament, and all the games had 100°+ heat index. She had 0 errors, 0 pass balls, and 100% throwing out attempted steals.
 


Due to weather the end of the tournament was cancelled but the Knockouts were one of the only three remaining teams undefeated.
 


Kenzey thanked all of her coaches, teammates, family and friends who have helped her get to where she is today, without them this wouldn’t be possible. 
 
Way to Go, Kenzey!
 
 

 

 

