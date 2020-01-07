Sunday Men’s League Scores

Week 10: 1/5/20

First game: Miller’s vs. Wymer’s, Wymer’s won 64-62 in OT

Top 2 high scorers for Miller’s: Cody Pelton with 19 points & Brody Naugle with 17 points

Top 2 high scorers for Wymer’s: Nick Brossia with 19 points & Chase Drewes with 18 points

Second game: Reineke vs. Gerdeman’s, Gerdeman’s won 95-80

Top 2 high scorers for Reineke: Julian Hagemyer with 30 points & Joey Hagemyer with 25 points

Top 2 high scorers for Gerdeman’s: Gage Bieber with 37 points & Mike Clark with 36 points

Third game: Casey’s vs. Patterson’s, Patterson’s won 63-61

Top 2 high scorers for Casey’s: Jacob Casey with 21 points & Sean Watson with 16 points

Top 2 high scorers for Patterson’s: Lane Bishop with 14 points & Shane Roa with 13 points

