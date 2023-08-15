Super Cruise at Stroll the Street in Rossford Tuesday, August 15th

Classic car owners, cruise over to Stroll the Street in Rossford on Tuesday, August 15th for a Super Cruise! Crusin’ Zeake, will provide music at the Rossford United Methodist Church, 270 Dixie Highway in Rossford, Ohio. The event will run from 4-7 PM. Every registered driver will receive a $5 food coupon good at any of the 10 food trucks at the event. Eight $25 gas cards will also be given away in a random drawing of registered car owners.

In addition to the Cruise In event, food trucks will line the street down to Edward Ford Memorial Park. Food trucks include Grumpy’s on the Go, Holly’s Homemade Street Eats, Koral Hamburger, The Loaded Cone, Los Agaves Taqueria, Lyle’s Crepes, Rosie’s Rolling Chef, and Smyles Icy Treats.

Craft vendors and artists will be set up in the park along with kid’s craft activities and face painting. Wine & Canvas will offer follow-along painting classes under the pavilion. The North Coast Big Band will provide live entertainment on the Ford Park stage from 5:30-7:30 PM. Pick up some fresh local produce at the Turk Farms truck and other local produce vendors and visit non-profit and business vendors in front of the church parking lot. Parking is available in the IPS Headquarters parking lot next to Edward Ford Memorial Park at 146 Dixie Highway and throughout the downtown.

Stroll the Street – Tuesdays in Rossford runs through August 29th. For details and more information visit the website www.StrolltheStreet.com or contact Beth Genson at [email protected]. This event is provided by the Rossford Convention & Visitors Bureau and the City of Rossford, and sponsored by IPS, Genoa Bank, and the law firm of Heban, Murphree, Lewandowski.