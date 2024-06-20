Supercharge Summer Fun with a Sweet, Simple Salsa

(Family Features) After a full day at the park or swimming pool, summer fun calls for some refueling. All that sun is sure to exhaust busy families, leaving little time for complicated snacks.

Skip the long ingredients lists and leave confusing cooking instructions behind. Instead, treat your loved ones to this Roasted Sweetpotato Mango Salsa, an easy-to-prepare solution for those busy afternoons.

The natural sweetness of cubed sweetpotatoes (no added sugar required) and mango collide with the delightful crunch of diced bell peppers, onion and jalapeno. Combined with fresh-squeezed orange, lemon and lime juices, it’s equal parts flavor and refreshment served with your favorite chips or crackers.

With complex carbohydrates that provide sustained energy, sweetpotatoes help with both endurance and recovery in athletes, making them a perfect ingredient for reenergizing your family. This nutrition powerhouse is versatile and available year-round so you can enjoy them throughout the summer as part of favorite snacks, weeknight meals or even Saturday morning pancakes.

Pairing them with the more than 20 vitamins and minerals from mangos, which are fat free, sodium free and cholesterol free, makes this salsa a better-for-you snacking solution.

The versatility of sweetpotatoes makes it a cinch to add them to a variety of recipes to enhance flavor and nutrition content, from simple salsas and small bites to elevated recipes and beyond. Plus, they can be baked, microwaved, grilled, slow-cooked or prepared on the stove as a perfect summer sidekick.

Visit ncsweetpotatoes.com to find more recipes that are sure to become summer family favorites.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Roasted Sweetpotato Mango Salsa

Recipe courtesy of the North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission

Servings: 12

1 1/2 cups (2 medium) sweetpotatoes

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 tablespoon chili powder

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup mango

1/2 green bell pepper

1/2 red bell pepper

1/2 cup purple onion

1 jalapeno

1/4 cup cilantro

1 tablespoon fresh-squeezed orange juice

1 tablespoon fresh-squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon fresh-squeezed lime juice

chips or crackers

Heat oven to 400 F. Peel, rinse and cube sweetpotatoes 1/4 inch or smaller. Toss sweetpotatoes with salt, pepper, chili powder and olive oil. Spread on baking sheet and roast 20 minutes. Peel and cube mango. Seed and cube bell peppers. Dice onion. Seed and dice jalapeno. Finely chop cilantro. Once sweetpotatoes cool, mix with mango, peppers, onion and jalapeno. Cover with fresh-squeezed orange, lemon and lime juices. Chill and serve with chips or crackers.



SOURCE:

North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission