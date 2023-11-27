Support NAMI Wood County this Holiday Season!

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming throughout the year! This programming is FREE and available to all Wood County residents.

NAMI Wood County is hosting their annual “NAMI Family Nite Out,” on Tuesday, November 28th, 2023 from 5:30-7:30pm. This open house will be an opportunity for families to participate in free, interactive activities inspired by the Harry Potter books and movies. Light refreshments will be provided courtesy of Call of the Canyon and the Sweet Stop. There will be door prizes, including the opportunity to purchase a raffle ticket to win an iPad 9th generation. Raffle tickets for the iPad are $20 each and are currently on sale. All donations made from the event will be part of their Giving Tuesday fundraiser, which is a global generosity movement held annual each year the Tuesday after Thanksgiving that encourages people to do good during the holiday season. Visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/nite-out-nami/ to register for this free event! Can’t attend, but still want to give back? To donate to NAMI Wood County’s Giving Tuesday fundraiser, visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/givingtuesday/ or send donations via mail to 1250 Ridgewood Drive Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.

If you are interested in volunteering at NAMI Wood County, there are opportunities to get involved as a support group or class facilitator, office volunteer, and more. Visit www.namiwoodcounty.org/volunteer-with-nami/ to fill out the volunteer application. For all questions pertaining to our programs, please e-mail [email protected] or call 419-352-0626. Last but not least, don’t forget to follow NAMI Wood County on social media at @NAMIWoodCounty!