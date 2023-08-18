Surgical Associates of Northwest Ohio welcomes Benjamin Kuhns, MD

Blanchard Valley Health System is pleased to announce that Benjamin Kuhns, MD, has joined the team at Surgical Associates of Northwest Ohio, a division of the organization.

Dr. Kuhns earned a bachelor of science degree in forensic science, followed by a master of science degree in criminal justice, both from Tiffin University. He then earned a medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine (Dominica, West Indies). He completed his residency in general surgery at Michigan State University Sparrow Hospital (Lansing, Michigan).

(Benjamin Kuhns, MD)

“I am glad to be joining Surgical Associates of Northwest Ohio,” Dr. Kuhns said. “This team is so skilled and so dedicated. I am looking forward to providing quality, safe care to Northwest Ohio residents.”

Surgical Associates of Northwest Ohio includes an experienced team providing advanced surgical services to assist in the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of health conditions. Providers determine the need for surgery and provide care before, during and after a procedure. They use minimally invasive tools and techniques whenever possible.

Dr. Kuhns’ hobbies include commercial fishing, boating and sports and fitness.

Dr. Kuhns is welcoming new patients at 300 West Wallace Street, Suite B2, Findlay. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 419.422.3812.