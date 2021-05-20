NBX WaterShedsun
Survey Seeks Input on Transportation Access for Ohioans with Disabilities

 

Picture1.pngMay 20, 2021 (Ohio) – The Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council (Ohio DD Council) is seeking input from individuals with disabilities and providers to better understand transportation equity and transportation access for people with disabilities in Ohio. The survey is conducted by the Ohio Colleges of Medicine Government Resource Center.

The survey is seeking input from Ohioans ages 19 and older with a disability, family members, friends, caregivers; and transportation providers who provide services to Ohioans with disabilities. It aims to collect information on:

  • Types of transportation individuals use;
  • Finding transportation to get to and from places;
  • How the COVID-19 pandemic changed transportation choices; and
  • Communities served and services provided (for transportation providers). 

The survey is also available as a paper copy or via telephone. The deadline for the survey is July 31, 2021.

For more information or to request the survey in other formats, please contact Ann Robinson at ann.robinson@osumc.edu

