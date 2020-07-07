SUSAN G. KOMEN® TOLEDO AND FINDLAY RACE FOR THE CURE EVENTS GOING VIRTUAL FOR 2020

TOLEDO, Ohio – July 6, 2020 – Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio®, part of the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, today announced that the Findlay and Toledo Race for the Cure events in 2020 will be held virtually. The decision to conduct its signature fundraising series of 5Ks and family walks virtually this year was made in the interest of protecting the health and safety of its participants from COVID-19, many of which are breast cancer survivors and those living with the disease.

“We are heartbroken to not be gathering with our friends and supporters in person this year, but our number one priority is keeping breast cancer survivors, those living with metastatic disease, and others with compromised immune systems safe,” said Mary Westphal, Executive Director of Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio. “Despite this change, we are still planning an incredible virtual event, and we need everyone’s help! COVID-19 may have taken a fun weekend from us, but breast cancer robs our friends, loved ones and neighbors of their health, their hair, their bodies, and, for some, even their lives. We can’t stop, because breast cancer doesn’t stop. That’s why we need our community to rise up, register, fundraise, and then celebrate the fight against this terrible disease.”

Registration Details:

Register online at komennwohio.org/virtual or call toll-free 1-877-604-2873.

Registration fees. Registration is $30 for Adults and Survivors/Those Living with Metastatic Disease and $20 for Youths (18 years old and younger). Anyone already registered for either 2020 Race will be automatically registered for the 2020 Toledo and Findlay Virtual Race for the Cure events.

Registered participants will receive: A commemorative 2020 Findlay or Toledo Virtual Race for the Cure T-Shirt, a virtual fundraising tips, a gift sheet with gifts from community partners valued at more than $30, a free Komen Northwest Ohio gift (while supplies last), and downloadable Race materials like bibs, window signs, yard signs, and more. New: participants now have the ability to opt out of receiving a T-shirt

o Breast cancer survivors and those living with metastatic disease will additionally receive a pink feather boa and customized Race Materials.

Race Packets (which include T-shirts) may be mailed for $8 per packet. Packets may be collected for free at drive-up pickup locations in September. Locations and dates TBD.

Virtual Event Details:

#RaceWhereYouAre Instead of gathering at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay or in Downtown Toledo this year, we encourage participants to walk 3.1 miles in their neighborhoods, local parks, or wherever else socially distancing is possible. One mile equals 1,500 to 2,000 steps.

Fundraise. Because of the COVID-19 crisis, many women delayed their screenings, and many more have lost their jobs and health insurance. Komen Northwest Ohio anticipates the breast cancer and breast health needs in our community will be even greater in the coming year and ask for the community to help meet this already-surging need.

Download the App. In early August, Susan G. Komen will release an updated mobile app that will allow participants to track their steps, post pictures directly to social media, earn badges, download social media filters, and so much more. Download here.

Have Fun. Beginning in August, Komen Northwest Ohio will announce weekly themes and mini virtual events. These “Pink Week” events will continue through September to encourage community engagement and celebrate the fight against breast cancer. Activities will include “Chalk Your Walk” and “Paint the Town Pink”.

Follow Komen. Participants are encouraged to follow @KomenNWOhio on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, so they can connect with others who share their passion to act against breast cancer. Tag Komen and and use the hashtags #RaceWhereYouAre and #Race419theCure. Komen also encourages all participants to join the 2020 Virtual Toledo and Findlay Race for the Cure Facebook Group to share participation and fundraising ideas.

Komen Virtual Entertainer of the Year. Komen Northwest Ohio invites local, bands, dance troupes, poets, comedians, and other performing artists to register for the Findlay or Toledo Virtual Race and participate in our first-ever Virtual Race for the Cure Entertainers of the Year Contest. Each individual or group may record a 1- to 3-minute video that will be posted on Komen Northwest Ohio’s YouTube Channel. One group or individual from each Race will be named our 2020 Virtual Race for the Cure Entertainer of the Year based on the number of views! Entries must be submitted to Kacy@komennwohio.org by Thursday, Sept. 10. Learn more at https://komennwohio.org/entertainer/ Prizes will be announced closer to the event.

Race Day. On what would have been our Toledo Race day, Sunday, Sept. 27, all participants are invited to tune into WTOL 11 on TV or online via the live stream for a celebration of the virtual Findlay and Toledo Race for the Cure events. We’ll showcase your amazing photos and videos from social media, recognize top fundraisers, and celebrate survivors!

Further information may be found at komennwohio.org/virtual or by calling the Komen Northwest Ohio office at 419-724-2873 during business hours, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.