Susan Lorraine King, 65

Susan Lorraine King, age 65, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, in Bowling Green, Ohio. Sue was born in Syracuse, New York on January 25, 1954 to Robert A. Bernhoft and Marilyn E. (Bennett) Johnson. She graduated from Whitmer High School in Toledo, Ohio in 1972 and Northwest Ohio School of Practical Nursing in 1975. Sue married Kevin M. King in 1977 and they settled in North Baltimore, Ohio.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents and identical triplet sons: Mark, Luke, and Joseph King. She is survived by her husband Kevin; daughters: Anne (Mark) Ozimek; Jane (Joseph) Fawcett; son Jonathan (Anne Marie) King; grandchildren: Kate, Ryan, Luke, Nick, Isabella, Alexander, Daniel, Molly, and Patrick; siblings: Robert Bernhoft, Jr.; Hans Bernhoft (Rick Stanish); Thomas (Jean) Bernhoft; and Kimberly (Peter) Holzberger; and many nieces and nephews.



Sue spent her life as a devoted wife, mother, nana, daughter, sister, and friend. She loved volunteering her unique talents at her children’s schools and her husband’s work. Through it all, Sue always gave a burst of sunlight and a measure of joy to everyone she touched.



Visitation will be held at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home in Bowling Green, Ohio on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 3:00 to 7:00 pm with at Vigil Service starting at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Bowling Green, Ohio on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 am. A private internment will follow at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery in Perrysburg, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sue’s honor may be made to St. Thomas More University Parish, in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Sue’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.