Sustainable Cleaning Product Packaging

It’s hard to think of a world without plastic. Plastic has added to our health and safety, including keeping things like cleaning products safe during transit and keeping them effective for longer. However, too much plastic is discarded and this is a major issue for the long-term health and well-being of our planet and its inhabitants.

Something needs to change. We may not need to get rid of the plastic but we absolutely need to tackle the waste. That’s what Plastic Free July (we just missed it, but we can still try to help) is all about. Each of us has a role to play in reducing plastic waste, whether that means buying refillable cleaning products or using reusable bags and other reusable products that can be washed instead of thrown away.

The cleaning products industry is committed to doing its part by eliminating all cleaning product packaging waste by 2040. It will take innovation and collaboration with many external stakeholders, but it is important work as part of a larger effort to move globally toward a circular economy.

Changes, both big and small, will help us use our natural resources more thoughtfully and help lead to a vibrant and sustainable future. Together we can ensure #OurFutureIsClean.

Source: American Cleaning Institute