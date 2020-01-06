SwampButt Underwear is really sponsoring this…

Seasons Last College Bowl Game Offers First National Sponsorship Opportunity For SwampButt Underwear

January 6, 2020 – SwampButt Underwear™ will be one of the sponsors of the ‘2020 LendingTree Bowl Radio Network’ when the last college bowl game of the season kicks off in Mobile, AL Monday January 6, 2020 at 7:00 pm ET. This is the first national sponsorship of any type for SwampButt Underwear. The game features the winner of the Mid-America Conference championship Miami RedHawks (8-5) and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, champions of the Sun Belt Conference. Announcers for the game are Mike Grace and Cole Cubelic.

Why The Sponsorship Now?

The makers of SwampButt Underwear made the decision to do this for a lot of good reasons not the least of which was geography. “The game is in Mobile, AL which is the heart of ‘sweaty backside’ country,” said college football aficionado and company spokesman Nick Heraldson. “One of the teams playing is the Louisiana Rajin’ Cajuns,” he went on. “So if Mobile is the heart of SwampButt country then Louisiana is the rib cage, or possibly the liver. But it’s definitely part of the overall ‘sweaty body’ of work we have here that is related to the demographics we follow.”

When reminded there were two teams in the game, the other being Miami of Ohio, Heraldson demurred. “I really didn’t read carefully enough to catch that ‘OHIO’ part that came right after ‘Miami’. So that’s on me, but we figure that even in Ohio people get pretty sweaty in summer, or when their furnaces get stuck in the ‘on’ position in winter.”

Coverage

The 2020 LendingTree Bowl Radio Network will broadcast nationwide on SBN Radio (with 500 affiliate stations), plus 34.3 million subscribers on SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 75 million smartphone users via the TuneIn Radio App. “Everyone who loves football will be able to listen to the game,” Heraldson said. “Of course, if you can actually go to the game or watch on tv, you should do that.” When reminded that SwampButt Underwear was sponsoring the 2020 LendingTree Bowl Radio Network he quickly changed his position. “Only listen to the game on radio,” he correctly said. “Mike and Cole will paint a moving portrait of the action for you that will be far superior to anything else.”

About SwampButt Underwear