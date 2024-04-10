SWCD Fish “Fingerling” Sale

The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District is holding a fingerling fish sale. Fish species offered include: Bluegill, Hybrid Bluegill, Redear Sunfish, Channel Catfish, Largemouth Bass, Perch, Fathead Minnows, and Triploid White Amur.

Order forms are available on the website at www.woodswcd.com or at the district office 1616 E Wooster Street (Greenwood Centre – The Courtyard) Bowling Green, OH. Return fish orders and payment to the district office no later than Monday, April 15, 2024. Fish pick-up is Tuesday, April 23 at 9:30 AM at the Wood County Fairgrounds. This sale is pre-order only.