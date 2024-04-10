North Baltimore, Ohio

April 10, 2024 3:38 am

Need A Chiropractor
TOP update from image Dec 2023
The District Update – Water Shed
Fiber Locator
Logo & Info Aug 2023
OB You’re Expecting
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Logo
Ol’ Jenny
Resize
Sept. 2023
Temporary
June 2023 Left Rail

SWCD Fish “Fingerling” Sale

The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District is holding a fingerling fish sale. Fish species offered include: Bluegill, Hybrid Bluegill, Redear Sunfish, Channel Catfish, Largemouth Bass, Perch, Fathead Minnows, and Triploid White Amur. 

Order forms are available on the website at www.woodswcd.com or at the district office 1616 E Wooster Street (Greenwood Centre – The Courtyard) Bowling Green, OH. Return fish orders and payment to the district office no later than Monday, April 15, 2024. Fish pick-up is Tuesday, April 23 at 9:30 AM at the Wood County Fairgrounds. This sale is pre-order only.

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website