North Baltimore, Ohio

February 10, 2024 12:44 pm

SWCD: Upcoming Tree Workshop and Sale

The Wood County Soil and Water Conservation District Holds Annual Tree Sale and Tree Workshop

 

The 2024 tree seedling sale offers Conifers: American Arborvitae, Norway Spruce, Bald Cypress, and White Pine; Deciduous:   Pin Oak, Black Maple, and River Birch; Wildlife Shrubs: Arrowwood, Ninebark, and Common Lilac. Packets are $15 with ten seedlings per packet. New this year are larger stock bare root Bigtooth Aspen, Redbud, and White Oak. $15 per seedling.   

 

The order and payment deadline is March 1, 2024.  Order forms are available on the website at www.woodswcd.com, on Facebook, or at the district office: 1616 E Wooster Street (Greenwood Centre – The Courtyard).

 

A tree workshop is being offered Tuesday, February 22, 2024 at the district office.  Doors open at 6:00 PM.  The program begins at 6:30 PM. Joe Puperi, Advanced Tree Health, will give a brief presentation and answer questions. Please register online at www.woodswcd.com or call the district office at 419-354-5517 #4. This event is free and open to the community.

 

