Sweet, Festive Fun

(Family Features) Holiday celebrations call for recipes of all kinds, but perhaps the most popular area at many parties is the dessert table. Add flavor to your get-togethers with a festive treat like these Peppermint Shortbread Cookies, which call for the seasonal taste of peppermint and the versatility of dairy for a sweet bite after a holiday meal.

Peppermint Shortbread Cookies

Prep time: 15 minutes, plus 30 minutes freeze time

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 40

2-2 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, softened

3/4 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon salt

2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup peppermint crunch baking chips

In stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment, cream butter, powdered sugar, vanilla and salt until smooth. Gradually add flour and mix on low until combined. Add baking chips and continue mixing on low until fully combined. On wax paper or parchment paper, form dough into 12-14-inch log and freeze at least 30 minutes, or until firm. Heat oven to 350° F. Cut shortbread dough into 1/4-inch slices; bake 13-15 minutes on parchment-lined baking sheets.



