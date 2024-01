The Briar Hill Health Campus 4th Annual Sweets for Seniors event is coming up quickly! We will be delivering Dietsch chocolate hearts to local seniors 55+. Please consider nominating your friends, co-workers, loved ones or even yourself!! Great way to recognize senior staff members and we can deliver to place of employment if allowed!

Deadline for nominations is January 31st.



Nomination Link: https://forms.gle/LhhwfnbBTGhW6pPx7