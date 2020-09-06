Tai Chi Anyone?

Bowling Green, OH (August 28, 2020) – The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) will be holding a Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention class virtually using the Zoom platform. The class, taught by Certified Instructor Tammy Starr, will be held every Sunday from September 13 to October 18 at 2:30 p.m. This course lasts for six (6) weeks, and costs $15 to participate.

This CDC recommended evidenced-based program works through improving balance, confidence and muscular strength, all common causes for falls in older adults. The course is suited for those with perhaps some mobility deficits due to arthritis and/or those interested in maximizing balance.

Please contact the Programs Department of WCCOA to register by calling 419-353-5661 or 1-800-367-4935, or by e-mailing programs@wccoa.net Payment and waiver can be mailed or dropped off to the Wood County Senior Center, 305 North Main St., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net.