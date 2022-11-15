Take a Hike! ODNR Offers Guided Treks



COLUMBUS, Ohio – The leaves have fallen, and soon snow will cover hiking trails all over Ohio. This week, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is inviting people to stock their packs, lace up their boots, and hit the trails in honor of National Take a Hike Day. Can’t make it out on November 17? ODNR has three days of guided hikes to help you soak in the sights of Ohio.



“Our state has 75 scenic state parks that add to our quality of life and makes Ohio a great place to live,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “I encourage all Ohioans to take this opportunity to explore a new state park or visit a Storybook Trail with your children to promote childhood literacy, encourage healthy living, and develop a love of nature.”



National Take a Hike Day is November 17th……



National Take a Hike Day encourages people to get out and tackle some of America’s 60,000 miles, thousands of which are in Ohio. In an effort to get Ohioans on those trails, the team at ODNR has planned guided hikes from Nov. 17-19. Hikes vary in distance and difficulty.



“Ohio’s trails, beautiful in any season, can lead people to the top of an overlook, along the shores of charming lakes, and through Ohio’s tallest forests,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “We invite people to get out, get their hearts pumping, and check out some of the most stunning spaces this great state has to offer.”





A full list of hikes can be found here.



Fall weather can be unpredictable and could impact your hike. People considering heading out should remember to plan ahead and always stay on the trail. Some things to remember while planning your next hike:

Check the forecast and research your hike before you leave the house

Dress in layers, keeping your head, neck, and hands covered

Stay hydrated and bring snacks

Tell someone where you are going and when you plan to return

Whether it is a guided tour or a solo adventure, ODNR wants to see it. Share your photo on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter using the hashtag #OhioFall22.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.



