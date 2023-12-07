North Baltimore, Ohio

December 7, 2023 1:56 pm

UPDATE: Tarr Street Crossing Closed!

Due to water line construction on East Broadway, the Tarr Street CSX grade crossing is CLOSED!

The red lines are CLOSED to thru-traffic areas. 

The work is for water line replacement.
Additional updates and details coming…

From North Tarr looking south to East Broadway.
East Broadway at the Post Office taken from Main Street
West State (Business 18) looking east to Sprigg Street
East Broadway from Slippery Elm Trial parking lot west to Tarr.

 

4 Responses

  1. Looks like I will be using Van Buren post office to ship my Christmas boxes. Poor planning to tear up streets this time of year!

    1. Good plan for you if needed. However, it appears the crew moves fairly quick once set-up and vehicles obey the ROAD CLOSED signs. Hopefully they will clear Tarr street soon, as they continue to work east.

  2. How is the water line installation being funded I can’t find anyone who knows. When done are all the streets going to be repaved.

