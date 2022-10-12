Tasty, Easy-to-prep Recipes for Weeknight Meals

(BPT) – Do you love having the whole gang over on weekends to tailgate and watch the game, or maybe you’re just looking for new and delicious dinner recipes that are easy to prep? Either way, you’re in luck. SeaPak makes meal time — or snack time — much less of a hassle with a variety of tasty and no-fuss seafood options. From fan-favorite Popcorn Shrimp and restaurant-quality Calamari to juicy Butterfly Shrimp and new savory Southern-Style Jumbo Shrimp — all of these mouth-watering SeaPak dishes can be ready to eat in just minutes.

Whether using a conventional oven, toaster oven or air fryer for meal prep, each of these selections offers a quick and craveable way to include more delicious seafood in your weekly meal plans, just in time for National Seafood Month in October. From nachos to sliders and more, SeaPak helps keep your crew happy with restaurant quality seafood at home.

Perfect nachos for game day

Check out this recipe, inspired by the bold flavors you love in buffalo wings, together with the irresistible crunch of tortilla chips. It’s bound to be a crowd-pleaser.

Buffalo Shrimp Nachos

10 minutes prep time, 15 minutes cook time

Ingredients

2 (9-ounce) packages SeaPak Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp

1/2 cup hot sauce (such as Frank’s)

2 tablespoons salted butter

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 package tortilla chips (9-12 ounces)

1 (10-ounce) container white queso, heated according to package directions

Blue cheese dressing

1 green onion, sliced

Directions

Heat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Bake SeaPak Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp according to package directions, 13-14 minutes.

While the shrimp bake, combine the wing sauce, butter and Worcestershire sauce in a medium saucepan over medium heat until the butter melts.

Arrange half of the tortilla chips in a single layer in a serving dish. Top with half of the queso. Repeat with more chips and queso. Arrange the shrimp over the tortillas and drizzle the chips with wing sauce. Drizzle blue cheese dressing over the nachos and garnish with green onion.

Makes 6-8 servings.

Sliders your whole family — and friends — will cheer

These sliders are the perfect size for little hands to hang onto — or for holding in one hand while tailgating with your friends. These will soon become a family favorite, as they’re full of tasty marinara sauce, melty cheese and vibrant basil.

Shrimp Parmesan Sliders

5 minutes prep time, 14 minutes cook time



Ingredients

1 (9-ounce) package SeaPak Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp

1 cup marinara sauce

3 slices mozzarella cheese, each cut into 4 squares

10 to 12 slider buns

10 to 12 fresh basil leaves

Directions

Heat oven to 425 F. Bake shrimp according to package directions, 13-14 minutes.

Heat marinara sauce in a small saucepan. Spoon a little marinara (about 1 tablespoon) on the shrimp and top with the cheese slices. Bake 1 more minute until the cheese is melted.

Spoon marinara sauce on the bottom buns. Top with the shrimp, a basil leaf, more marinara and the bun tops.

Makes 5-6 servings.

No time to cook? No problem.

You can make meals and entertaining even easier by cooking Popcorn Shrimp or Calamari, then serving them with your favorite dipping sauces for family or guests to choose from — try marinara sauce, mayo-based dip (add Sriracha for some kick!), Greek yogurt with citrus and chili, or a lemony aioli. Southern-Style Jumbo Shrimp even comes with a sweet mustard barbeque sauce that’s sure to be a big hit. If you don’t have time to whip up a dipping sauce from scratch, there are plenty of options at your local grocery store.

For more recipes and entertaining inspiration, visit SeaPak.com.