Tax Day is Quickly Approaching, File for Free

[TOLEDO, Ohio] – As Tax Day (April 15) quickly approaches, thousands of residents across Lucas, Wood and Ottawa County will pay hundreds of dollars to file their taxes, but, United Way of Greater Toledo (UWGT) can help for free.



By visiting “MyFreeTaxes.com” anyone in our community can file a simple return at no cost, no matter your income. This program is made available via a partnership between United Way and H&R Block. Since 2009, 1.2 million Americans have successfully filed using MyFreeTaxes.



Additionally, individuals who earned less than $56,000 can file their taxes face-to-face with a certified Volunteer Income Tax Assistant. These appointments are possible due to a strong partnership between UWGT and LISC Toledo (Local Initiatives Support Corporation).



“Individuals who qualify for a free, in-person appointment can reserve a time by calling or texting 2-1-1,” said Jill Bunge, director of community impact at UWGT.



She continued, “Because of our partnership with LISC Toledo, we are able to schedule tax appointments with 2-1-1, while they setup filing sites, coordinate volunteers and handle logistics to actually help folks with their taxes.”



In 2018, UWGT and LISC Toledo helped return over $2 million in tax returns to the community, a critical boost to the local economy.



“Free tax preparation and allowing individuals to file at no cost is generally overlooked when we talk about our local economy, and ways in which folks are lifted out of poverty,” said Shaulonda Jones, program assistant at LISC Toledo.



“Often, earned income tax credits and a tax refund is something that could keep a person or family from falling below the federal poverty threshold. That’s why it is so important to offer this service for free, so individuals can maximize their dollars and not have to spend money on costly tax software or in-person consultancies,” said Jones.



For more information on United Way 2-1-1 and tax filing sites throughout the community, visit 211nwo.org. Appointments are limited.