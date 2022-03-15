Tax Preparation Scams

As tax time approaches, BBB warns of several possible scams that can cheat consumers who are simply trying to file their tax returns. Here are several possible swindles to watch out for:

Dishonest tax return preparers. Most tax preparers are ethical and trustworthy, but IRS warns of possible unscrupulous preparers who:

· Promise you big refunds in advance or charge their fee based on the size of the refund,

· Require payment in cash only and will not provide a receipt,

· Have you claim fake deductions to boost the size of the refund,

· Invent non-existent income to qualify their clients for tax credits,

· Direct your refund into their bank account rather than your own account, and/or

· Refuse to digitally sign your tax return as the paid tax preparer. Anyone who is paid to prepare or assist in preparing federal tax returns must have a valid Preparer Tax ID Number (PTIN) and they must sign and include their number on the return. If they refuse to sign the return (“ghosting”), it is a definite “red flag.”

What about those companies that run constant advertising that they can dramatically cut the amount of tax you owe? You’ve seen or heard them. The ads claim that they can reduce the amount you owe so you pay your back taxes for just “pennies on the dollar.”

It is true that a program exists that permits some taxpayers to reduce their back taxes, but the elaborate advertising may not disclose all the conditions. It’s called the “Offer in Compromise program,” and it allows taxpayers to request a reduction in unpaid taxes. But not everyone qualifies. The guidelines are strict, and only a small percentage of applications are approved.

To be eligible for the program, you must be up to date on your tax returns and have received at least one bill from the IRS. You’ll be required to provide supporting documents, including a breakdown of your expenses. The IRS will then review your income and the assets you own, such as equity in your home, to determine whether you’re eligible to have some of your tax debts forgiven. If it determines that you can afford to repay your taxes in full through an installment program, it will likely reject your offer.

“Offer in Compromise” promoters should charge nothing if the client doesn’t qualify. But the IRS tells us some of these preparers make extravagant promises, but still charge high fees even though the consumer still ends up owing money to the IRS.

Source: Dick Eppstein, Better Business Bureau